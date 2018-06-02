

Jul 13, 2018 This week’s theme

Words relating to fruit



This week’s words

apple-polish

fig leaf

grapevine

top banana

plummy



Photo: Bill C Martin Words relating to fruit A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



plummy PRONUNCIATION: (PLUM-ee)

MEANING: adjective

1. Of or relating to plums.

2. Choice; desirable.

3. Rich and mellow (voice).

4. Carefully articulated and affected (accent), thought typical of the English upper class.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English plume (plum). Earliest documented use: 1724.

USAGE:

K.M. Peyton; Snowfall; Graphia; 1994.



“A plummy-voiced royals ‘expert’ who fronted TV coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been exposed as a real estate agent from upstate New York.”

Funspot; The Daily Telegraph (Surry Hills, Australia); Jun 2, 2018.



See more usage examples of “But the upshot was that John Boss had landed this rather plummy job, which was taking him to Switzerland.”K.M. Peyton;; Graphia; 1994.“A plummy-voiced royals ‘expert’ who fronted TV coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been exposed as a real estate agent from upstate New York.”Funspot;(Surry Hills, Australia); Jun 2, 2018.See more usage examples of plummy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If life had a second edition, how I would correct the proofs. -John Clare, poet (13 Jul 1793-1864)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate