Jul 13, 2018
This week’s theme
Words relating to fruit

This week’s words
apple-polish
fig leaf
grapevine
top banana
plummy

plummy
with Anu Garg

plummy

PRONUNCIATION:
(PLUM-ee)

MEANING:
adjective
1. Of or relating to plums.
2. Choice; desirable.
3. Rich and mellow (voice).
4. Carefully articulated and affected (accent), thought typical of the English upper class.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English plume (plum). Earliest documented use: 1724.

USAGE:
“But the upshot was that John Boss had landed this rather plummy job, which was taking him to Switzerland.”
K.M. Peyton; Snowfall; Graphia; 1994.

“A plummy-voiced royals ‘expert’ who fronted TV coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been exposed as a real estate agent from upstate New York.”
Funspot; The Daily Telegraph (Surry Hills, Australia); Jun 2, 2018.

See more usage examples of plummy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If life had a second edition, how I would correct the proofs. -John Clare, poet (13 Jul 1793-1864)

