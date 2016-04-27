

Jul 12, 2018 This week’s theme

Words relating to fruit



This week’s words

apple-polish

fig leaf

grapevine

top banana



Image: Amazon Words relating to fruit A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



top banana PRONUNCIATION: (TOP buh-NAN-uh)

MEANING: noun: The leader of a company, group, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From the use of bananas as a prop in burlesque shows. Earliest documented use: 1953. A person in a secondary role is called a second banana.

USAGE:

Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg; Pioneering Barnes & Noble Leader to Step Down; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Apr 27, 2016.



See more usage examples of “‘I’m no longer going to be in charge,’ Mr. Riggio said. ‘I’m done with that. I’m done with being top banana.’”Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg; Pioneering Barnes & Noble Leader to Step Down;(New York); Apr 27, 2016.See more usage examples of top banana in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: That man is richest whose pleasures are cheapest. -Henry David Thoreau, naturalist and author (12 Jul 1817-1862)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate