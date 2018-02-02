|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 10, 2018This week’s theme
Words relating to fruit
This week’s words
fig leaf
Philippe d'Orléans and his mistress Marie Madeleine de la Vieuville (as Adam and Eve)
Art: Jean-Baptiste Santerre, 1717
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fig leaf
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something used to cover, usually inadequately, what may be shameful or embarrassing.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the Biblical story (Genesis 3:7) in which Adam and Eve sew fig leaves to cover their nakedness. Earliest documented use: 1535.
USAGE:
“The austerity agenda has been seized by the Tories as the fig leaf behind which to progressively underfund health and social care, creating today’s crisis.”
Phil Whitaker; Health Matters; New Statesman (London, UK); Feb 2, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If I could be sure of doing with my books as much as my [doctor] father did for the sick! -Marcel Proust, novelist (10 Jul 1871-1922)
|
