

Jul 10, 2018 This week’s theme

Words relating to fruit



This week’s words

apple-polish

fig leaf



Philippe d'Orléans and his mistress Marie Madeleine de la Vieuville (as Adam and Eve) Art: Jean-Baptiste Santerre, 1717 Words relating to fruit A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



fig leaf PRONUNCIATION: (FIG leef)

MEANING: noun: Something used to cover, usually inadequately, what may be shameful or embarrassing.

ETYMOLOGY: From the Biblical story (Genesis 3:7) in which Adam and Eve sew fig leaves to cover their nakedness. Earliest documented use: 1535.

USAGE:

Phil Whitaker; Health Matters; New Statesman (London, UK); Feb 2, 2018.



See more usage examples of “The austerity agenda has been seized by the Tories as the fig leaf behind which to progressively underfund health and social care, creating today’s crisis.”Phil Whitaker; Health Matters;(London, UK); Feb 2, 2018.See more usage examples of fig leaf in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If I could be sure of doing with my books as much as my [doctor] father did for the sick! -Marcel Proust, novelist (10 Jul 1871-1922)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate