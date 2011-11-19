

Nov 21, 2025 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Gallio

Babbittry

chauvinist

Dantean

Plimsoll line



TF: tropical fresh water F: fresh water T: tropical seawater S: summer temperate seawater W: winter temperate seawater WNA: winter North Atlantic BV: Bureau Veritas (the classification society that surveyed this vessel’s load line) Photo: Wualex / Wikimedia Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Plimsoll line PRONUNCIATION: (PLIM-suhl/sohl lyn)

MEANING: noun:

1. Any of various horizontal lines on the side of a ship indicating the depth to which it may be immersed under various conditions.

2. A threshold or limit.

ETYMOLOGY: After Samuel Plimsoll (1824-1898), British MP, whose efforts led to the regulation of the shipping industry. Earliest documented use: 1877.

NOTES:



Plimsoll’s campaign led to the Merchant Shipping Act, which set legal limits on how much cargo a ship could carry. The safety marks on a ship’s hull, known as the Plimsoll line or Plimsoll mark, indicate safe loading levels based on water type (salt or fresh), temperature, and other conditions.



Having saved countless sailors, Plimsoll turned his attention to another group suffering at sea -- cattle, which were often



And what about Plimsoll shoes? Originally designed as beachwear, they feature a horizontal band where the rubber sole meets the canvas upper -- resembling a Plimsoll line. Samuel Plimsoll fought to prevent overloaded ships from becoming death traps. Before his reforms, unscrupulous shipowners would slap fresh paint on decrepit vessels, overfill them with cargo (sometimes junk disguised as valuables), and insure them for more than they were worth. These vessels, often called “coffin ships”, were more valuable when sunk (never mind the sailors on board).Plimsoll’s campaign led to the Merchant Shipping Act, which set legal limits on how much cargo a ship could carry. The safety marks on a ship’s hull, known as the Plimsoll line or Plimsoll mark, indicate safe loading levels based on water type (salt or fresh), temperature, and other conditions.Having saved countless sailors, Plimsoll turned his attention to another group suffering at sea -- cattle, which were often transported in horrific conditions on overcrowded ships.And what about Plimsoll shoes? Originally designed as beachwear, they feature a horizontal band where the rubber sole meets the canvas upper -- resembling a Plimsoll line.

USAGE:

Sir Denis Forman; Son of Adam; Little, Brown; 1992.



“I drink [the wines] gladly, right up to my Plimsoll line.”

Kevin Gould; Tea and wilderness; Financial Times (London, UK); Nov 19, 2011.



“[Hockey player Ric] Seiling was harpooned in a sensitive area, south of his plimsoll line, and he collapsed in great pain to the ice.”

Rex MacLeod; Strange Weakness Puts Fergus on Shelf; Toronto Star (Canada); Dec 29, 1986.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To learn who rules over you, simply find out whom you are not allowed to criticize. -Voltaire, philosopher (21 Nov 1694-1778)

[This quotation is misattributed. See Mardy's note below.]





