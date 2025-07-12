

Eponyms



Alexis Manenti in The Glorious Acceptance of Nicolas Chauvin, 2018 Image: IMDb Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



chauvinist PRONUNCIATION: (SHO-vuh-nist)

MEANING: noun: One who believes in the superiority of one’s country, group, gender, etc.

adjective: Believing in or relating to such beliefs.

ETYMOLOGY: La Cocarde Tricolore by the Cogniard brothers. Earliest documented use: 1877. The concept is known as After Nicolas Chauvin, a legendary French soldier in Napoleon’s army, noted for his fanatical patriotism. The figure of Nicolas Chauvin was popularized in the playby the Cogniard brothers. Earliest documented use: 1877. The concept is known as chauvinism

NOTES: Nicolas Chauvin supposedly loved Napoleon so much he made modern fanboys look like stoics. He was wounded 17 times, yet couldn’t stop singing La Marseillaise. Whether he actually existed is debated, but his overzealous devotion gave us chauvinism.

Originally, a chauvinist was an ultra-patriot, but over time the term broadened to include sexism, partisanship, and group smugness of every stripe. From “My country, right or wrong” it became “My anything, right or wrong.” Wrong, who said wrong, mine’s always right. Actually, mine’s better.

USAGE:

A Losing Battle; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 12, 2025.



See more usage examples of “Now Ms Silva is under attack in Brazil. Having returned to the helm of the environment ministry in 2023, on July 2nd she was summoned before a committee in the lower house of Congress to testify about deforestation. Lawmakers hurled insults at her for almost seven hours. They called her ‘inelegant’ and ‘a disgrace’, compared her to terrorists and told her to resign. In a previous exchange, senators had told her she ‘should know her place’ and that she did not deserve respect. Such chauvinist language is nasty, and reflects the state of environmental discourse in Brazil today.”A Losing Battle;(London, UK); Jul 12, 2025.See more usage examples of chauvinist in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Destroying species is like tearing pages out of an unread book, written in a language humans hardly know how to read, about the place where they live. -Holmes Rolston III, professor of philosophy (19 Nov 1932-2025)





