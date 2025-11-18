|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 18, 2025This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Babbittry
Babbitt (1st paperback edition)
Image: Abebooks
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Babbittry or Babbitry
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Complacent materialism and smug conformity.
ETYMOLOGY:
After George Babbitt, who demonstrated middle-class values and attitudes in the novel Babbitt (1922) by Sinclair Lewis. Earliest documented use: 1920.
NOTES:
When Sinclair Lewis was still shaping his novel, he wrote to his publisher Alfred Harcourt:
“The name now for my man is George F. Babbitt, which, I think, sounds commonplace yet will be remembered, and two years from now we’ll have them talking of Babbittry.”
A century later, Babbitt may not top baby-name charts, and the term Babbittry may not be common, but Babbittry the mindset is alive and well. And is currently very proud of its new, slightly-better-than-the-neighbor’s quartz countertops.
While the name is not common anymore, there’s a real-life person named George Babbitt, a USAF general.
USAGE:
“LA in the 1920s and 30s was beginning to shake off its reputation for hayseed Babbittry, or at least to acquire a critical mass of urban sophisticates possessing expansive tastes and sometimes the wallets to indulge them.”
Patt Morrison; Pouring one out for LA; Los Angeles Times; Nov 19, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Poets are like the decathletes of literature. -Terrance Hayes, poet (b. 18 Nov 1971)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith