Babbittry or Babbitry PRONUNCIATION: (BAB-uh-tree)

MEANING: noun: Complacent materialism and smug conformity.

ETYMOLOGY: After George Babbitt, who demonstrated middle-class values and attitudes in the novel Babbitt (1922) by Sinclair Lewis. Earliest documented use: 1920.

“The name now for my man is George F. Babbitt, which, I think, sounds commonplace yet will be remembered, and two years from now we’ll have them talking of Babbittry.”



A century later, Babbitt may not top baby-name charts, and the term Babbittry may not be common, but Babbittry the mindset is alive and well. And is currently very proud of its new, slightly-better-than-the-neighbor’s quartz countertops.

While the name is not common anymore, there's a real-life person named George Babbitt, a USAF general.

"LA in the 1920s and 30s was beginning to shake off its reputation for hayseed Babbittry, or at least to acquire a critical mass of urban sophisticates possessing expansive tastes and sometimes the wallets to indulge them."
Patt Morrison; Pouring one out for LA; Los Angeles Times; Nov 19, 2023.

