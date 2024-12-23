

Eponyms



This week’s words

Gallio

Babbittry

chauvinist

Dantean



Dante and Virgil in Hell, 1850

Note that it’s not Dante and Virgil in the foreground. They’re the two calm tourists in the back left. Art: William-Adolphe Bouguereau Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Dantean PRONUNCIATION: (DAN-tee-uhn, dan-TEE-uhn)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to Dante or his writings.

2. Having a hellish quality.

ETYMOLOGY: After Dante Alighieri (1265-1321), author of Divine Comedy (1321), an epic poem depicting hell, purgatory, and paradise. Earliest documented use: 1785.

NOTES: Dante took his readers on the original guided tour of hell, long before reality television. His Inferno is so vivid you can almost smell the sulfur (and the despair). And it has no fewer than nine circles. Among others, Dante fills the circles of hell with corrupt politicians, greedy clergy, and feuding nobles. If only his hell were real.

USAGE:

Barrett Swanson; Sobriety and Transcendence at Bonnaroo; Harper’s Magazine (New York); Feb 2025.



“The book is, instead, a sober Inferno, a hellish manual of cautionary tales, with the increasingly frustrated White as a Dantean guide into the hot depths.”

Vinson Cunningham; Up from Urkel; The New Yorker; Dec 23, 2024.



