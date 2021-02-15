

plight PRONUNCIATION: (plyt)

MEANING: noun: 1. An unfortunate situation. 2. A pledge. 3. A fold, wrinkle, braid, etc. Also called plait or pleat. verb tr.: 1. To become engaged to marry. 2. To promise. 3. To fold, wrinkle, braid, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun/verb 1, 2: From Old English pliht (danger).

For noun/verb 3: From Anglo-Norman plit (fold, wrinkle, condition), from Latin plicare (to fold).

Earliest documented use: 450.

USAGE:

Hilton Als; Dream Lover; The New Yorker; Feb 15, 2021.



“Puts on her silken vestments white,

And tricks her hair in lovely plight.”

Samuel Taylor Coleridge; Christabel; John Murray Press; 1816.



“Effie supposed that once you were engaged, had agreed to be on the same team, you were no longer able to

Harriet Walker; The Wedding Night; Random House; 2021.



“House Republicans ousted Cheney from leadership ranks and, in doing so, further plighted its troth* to Trump.”

Scot Lehigh; GOP Leaders Can’t Finesse the Party’s Trump Problem; The Boston Globe (Massachusetts); May 19, 2021.

*troth: loyalty; word; promise; truth



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (2 Jul 1908-1993)





