|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 2, 2021This week’s theme
Words with many meanings
This week’s words
dobber
bruit
cameo
pillbox
plight
Internet Anagram Server
I, Rearrangement Servant
May I try your name?
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
plight
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
For noun/verb 1, 2: From Old English pliht (danger).
For noun/verb 3: From Anglo-Norman plit (fold, wrinkle, condition), from Latin plicare (to fold).
Earliest documented use: 450.
USAGE:
“Edvin breaks down and starts to cry; he hates the life as a tradesman that has been mapped out for him, and his parents are not sympathetic to his plight.”
Hilton Als; Dream Lover; The New Yorker; Feb 15, 2021.
“Puts on her silken vestments white,
And tricks her hair in lovely plight.”
Samuel Taylor Coleridge; Christabel; John Murray Press; 1816.
“Effie supposed that once you were engaged, had agreed to be on the same team, you were no longer able to kvetch to your friends about your partner’s shortcomings -- that sort of whinging suddenly became disloyal once you’d both plighted your troth.”
Harriet Walker; The Wedding Night; Random House; 2021.
“House Republicans ousted Cheney from leadership ranks and, in doing so, further plighted its troth* to Trump.”
Scot Lehigh; GOP Leaders Can’t Finesse the Party’s Trump Problem; The Boston Globe (Massachusetts); May 19, 2021.
*troth: loyalty; word; promise; truth
See more usage examples of plight in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (2 Jul 1908-1993)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith