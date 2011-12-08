

A cameo carved on a shell, 1925, Naples, Italy Photo: Bellezzedinapoli/Wikimedia

Hitchcock boarding a train in a cameo in Strangers on a Train, 1951 Photo: Wikimedia Words with many meanings A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cameo PRONUNCIATION: (KAM-ee-oh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A small sculpture carved in relief on a background of another color.

2. A short description, literary sketch, etc., that effectively presents the subject.

3. A very brief appearance by a well-known actor or celebrity in a film, typically in a non-speaking role.

4. A brief appearance or a minor role.

ETYMOLOGY: From Italian cammeo, from Latin cammaeus. Earliest documented use: 1561.

NOTES: Why hasn’t anyone performed a cameo role while wearing cameo jewelry? That would be the most logical thing to do.

USAGE:

Stan Shelley; In Lesser Cameos, the Value Comes from the Metal Setting; Times News (Hendersonville, North Carolina); Dec 8, 2011.



“Since then Egypt has largely avoided overseas adventures, save for an unimpressive cameo in the Gulf war in 1991.”

Showdown on the Nile; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 4, 2020.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is a jest, and all things show it, / I thought so once, and now I know it. -John Gay, poet and dramatist (30 Jun 1685-1732)





