A cameo carved on a shell, 1925, Naples, Italy
Photo: Bellezzedinapoli/Wikimedia
Hitchcock boarding a train in a cameo in Strangers on a Train, 1951
Photo: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cameo
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A small sculpture carved in relief on a background of another color.
2. A short description, literary sketch, etc., that effectively presents the subject.
3. A very brief appearance by a well-known actor or celebrity in a film, typically in a non-speaking role.
4. A brief appearance or a minor role.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian cammeo, from Latin cammaeus. Earliest documented use: 1561.
NOTES:
Why hasn’t anyone performed a cameo role while wearing cameo jewelry? That would be the most logical thing to do.
USAGE:
“Hard-stone cameos are often in rings as well as in pendants.”
Stan Shelley; In Lesser Cameos, the Value Comes from the Metal Setting; Times News (Hendersonville, North Carolina); Dec 8, 2011.
“Since then Egypt has largely avoided overseas adventures, save for an unimpressive cameo in the Gulf war in 1991.”
Showdown on the Nile; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 4, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is a jest, and all things show it, / I thought so once, and now I know it. -John Gay, poet and dramatist (30 Jun 1685-1732)
