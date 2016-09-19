  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 29, 2021
This week’s theme
Words with many meanings

with Anu Garg

bruit

PRONUNCIATION:
(broot)

MEANING:
noun:1. Rumor.
 2. Report.
 3. Noise.
 4. An abnormal sound heard in internal organs in the body during auscultation.
verb tr.:1. To report.
 2. To repeat.
 3. To spread a rumor.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Anglo-Norman bruire (to make a noise), from Latin brugere, a blending of rugire (to roar) + bragire (to bray). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:
“And the bruit -- which the Mayo doctor listened for months earlier -- is not always present.”
Lisa Sanders; Wasting Away; New York Times Magazine; Oct 16, 2016.

“When Giannini was fired, the fashion press bruited about many names as possible successors.”
Rebecca Mead; Costume Drama; The New Yorker; Sep 19, 2016.

See more usage examples of bruit in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
He who would travel happily must travel light. -Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author and aviator (29 Jun 1900-1944)

