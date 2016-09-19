

bruit PRONUNCIATION: (broot)

MEANING: noun: 1. Rumor. 2. Report. 3. Noise. 4. An abnormal sound heard in internal organs in the body during auscultation. verb tr.: 1. To report. 2. To repeat. 3. To spread a rumor.

ETYMOLOGY: From Anglo-Norman bruire (to make a noise), from Latin brugere, a blending of rugire (to roar) + bragire (to bray). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:

Lisa Sanders; Wasting Away; New York Times Magazine; Oct 16, 2016.



“When Giannini was fired, the fashion press bruited about many names as possible successors.”

Rebecca Mead; Costume Drama; The New Yorker; Sep 19, 2016.



"And the bruit -- which the Mayo doctor listened for months earlier -- is not always present."

