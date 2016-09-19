|
Jun 29, 2021This week’s theme
Words with many meanings
This week’s words
bruit
bruit
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Anglo-Norman bruire (to make a noise), from Latin brugere, a blending of rugire (to roar) + bragire (to bray). Earliest documented use: 1400.
USAGE:
“And the bruit -- which the Mayo doctor listened for months earlier -- is not always present.”
Lisa Sanders; Wasting Away; New York Times Magazine; Oct 16, 2016.
“When Giannini was fired, the fashion press bruited about many names as possible successors.”
Rebecca Mead; Costume Drama; The New Yorker; Sep 19, 2016.
See more usage examples of bruit in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:He who would travel happily must travel light. -Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author and aviator (29 Jun 1900-1944)
