

Dec 17, 2021 This week’s theme

Fruits



This week’s words

apple knocker

banana oil

razz

sour grapes

peachy



Photo: Punny Bone / Zazzle Fruits A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



peachy PRONUNCIATION: (PEE-chee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Resembling a peach.

2. Excellent; highly desirable.

ETYMOLOGY: From peach, from Latin persicum malum (Persian apple). Earliest documented use: 1599.

NOTES:

So back to, why peachy? Peaches are wonderful. You have to admit the joy of holding a juicy plump peach in your hand and biting into it. The word peach has been used for a long time for something or someone attractive.



Now that the fruit week is over, it's time for a question.

What does a playwright order at a juice bar?

Pear shakes. Why peachy to refer to something excellent, as opposed to, say, appley? Well, peaches are apples too, etymologically speaking. The word peach comes to us from Latin persicum malum, from the former belief that peaches originated in Persia. They actually came from China where some enterprising fruit seller has now taken things a bit too far. Undergarments on peaches So back to, why peachy? Peaches are wonderful. You have to admit the joy of holding a juicy plump peach in your hand and biting into it. The word peach has been used for a long time for something or someone attractive.Now that the fruit week is over, it's time for a question.What does a playwright order at a juice bar?Pear shakes.

USAGE:

Put That in Your Pipe; The Economist (London, UK); May 5, 2012.



See more usage examples of “And the oil business is looking peachy. ... This has encouraged gas producers to scurry after oil in liquid-rich shale beds such as the Bakken in North Dakota.”Put That in Your Pipe;(London, UK); May 5, 2012.See more usage examples of peachy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Contentment is, after all, simply refined indolence. -Thomas Chandler Haliburton, author, judge, and politician (17 Dec 1796-1865)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate