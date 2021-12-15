|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 15, 2021This week’s theme
Fruits
This week’s words
banana oil
razz
Image: Punnybone/Redbubble
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
razz
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: To make a sound by mouth, imitative of breaking wind, by pushing the tongue between the lips and blowing air.
verb tr.: To tease or heckle.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the shortening and alteration of raspberry, from the rhyming slang raspberry tart ⇨ fart. Earliest documented use: 1917.
USAGE:
“One of the ladies in line ended the razzing with, ‘Honey, we’re just kidding. You’ve done a lot for us around here.’”
Jane Running Doe; Neil’s Summer Vacation; Page Publishing; 2019.
See more usage examples of razz in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
