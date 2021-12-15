  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 15, 2021
This week’s theme
Fruits

This week’s words
apple knocker
banana oil
razz
with Anu Garg

razz

PRONUNCIATION:
(raz)

MEANING:
noun: To make a sound by mouth, imitative of breaking wind, by pushing the tongue between the lips and blowing air.
verb tr.: To tease or heckle.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the shortening and alteration of raspberry, from the rhyming slang raspberry tart ⇨ fart. Earliest documented use: 1917.

USAGE:
“One of the ladies in line ended the razzing with, ‘Honey, we’re just kidding. You’ve done a lot for us around here.’”
Jane Running Doe; Neil’s Summer Vacation; Page Publishing; 2019.

See more usage examples of razz in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Writing is like carrying a fetus. -Edna O'Brien, writer (b. 15 Dec 1930)

