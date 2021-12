Dec 16, 2021 This week’s theme

Fruits



This week’s words

apple knocker

banana oil

razz

sour grapes



Fruits A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sour grapes PRONUNCIATION: (SOU-uhr graypz)

MEANING: noun: Finding fault with or expressing disdain for something one cannot have.

ETYMOLOGY: From the Aesop’s fable The Fox and the Grapes, in which a hungry fox tries to reach grapes hanging on a high vine and when unsuccessful, declares that the grapes are probably sour. Earliest documented use: 1760.

USAGE:

Elizabeth Young; A Promising Man; William Morrow; 2002.



"Although everything about him was theoretically perfect, personally I hadn't been particularly impressed. Okay, maybe it was sour grapes."
Elizabeth Young; A Promising Man; William Morrow; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has. -Margaret Mead, anthropologist (16 Dec 1901-1978)





