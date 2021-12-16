|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 16, 2021This week’s theme
Fruits
This week’s words
banana oil
razz
sour grapes
Sour grapes make the best whine
Image: imgflip
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sour grapes
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Finding fault with or expressing disdain for something one cannot have.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the Aesop’s fable The Fox and the Grapes, in which a hungry fox tries to reach grapes hanging on a high vine and when unsuccessful, declares that the grapes are probably sour. Earliest documented use: 1760.
USAGE:
“Although everything about him was theoretically perfect, personally I hadn’t been particularly impressed. Okay, maybe it was sour grapes.”
Elizabeth Young; A Promising Man; William Morrow; 2002.
See more usage examples of sour grapes in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has. -Margaret Mead, anthropologist (16 Dec 1901-1978)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith