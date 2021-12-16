  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 16, 2021
This week’s theme
Fruits

This week’s words
apple knocker
banana oil
razz
sour grapes
sour grapes make the best whine
Sour grapes make the best whine
Image: imgflip
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sour grapes

PRONUNCIATION:
(SOU-uhr graypz)

MEANING:
noun: Finding fault with or expressing disdain for something one cannot have.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the Aesop’s fable The Fox and the Grapes, in which a hungry fox tries to reach grapes hanging on a high vine and when unsuccessful, declares that the grapes are probably sour. Earliest documented use: 1760.

USAGE:
“Although everything about him was theoretically perfect, personally I hadn’t been particularly impressed. Okay, maybe it was sour grapes.”
Elizabeth Young; A Promising Man; William Morrow; 2002.

See more usage examples of sour grapes in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has. -Margaret Mead, anthropologist (16 Dec 1901-1978)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith