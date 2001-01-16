  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 16, 2017
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Persian

This week’s words
satrap
dervish
baksheesh
ayatollah
pasha

“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pasha

PRONUNCIATION:
(PA-shuh, PASH-uh, puh-SHAH)

MEANING:
noun: A person of high rank or importance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Turkish pasa, from Persian padshah, from pati (master) + shah (king). Pasha was used as a title of high-ranking officials in the Ottoman Empire. Earliest documented use: 1648.

USAGE:
“It’s more than just his achievements that give Jason Epstein such an aura of authority. He is a pasha of publishing.”
Mark Feeney; Prophet of Publishing; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 16, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I learned long ago that being Lewis Carroll was infinitely more exciting than being Alice. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)

