pasha PRONUNCIATION: (PA-shuh, PASH-uh, puh-SHAH)

MEANING: noun: A person of high rank or importance.

ETYMOLOGY: From Turkish pasa, from Persian padshah, from pati (master) + shah (king). Pasha was used as a title of high-ranking officials in the Ottoman Empire. Earliest documented use: 1648.

Mark Feeney; Prophet of Publishing; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 16, 2001.



"It's more than just his achievements that give Jason Epstein such an aura of authority. He is a pasha of publishing."
Mark Feeney; Prophet of Publishing; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 16, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I learned long ago that being Lewis Carroll was infinitely more exciting than being Alice. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)





