Jun 16, 2017
Words borrowed from Persian
This week’s words
satrap
dervish
baksheesh
ayatollah
pasha
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pasha
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person of high rank or importance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Turkish pasa, from Persian padshah, from pati (master) + shah (king). Pasha was used as a title of high-ranking officials in the Ottoman Empire. Earliest documented use: 1648.
USAGE:
“It’s more than just his achievements that give Jason Epstein such an aura of authority. He is a pasha of publishing.”
Mark Feeney; Prophet of Publishing; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 16, 2001.
See more usage examples of pasha in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I learned long ago that being Lewis Carroll was infinitely more exciting than being Alice. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)
