A.Word.A.Day

pasha

MEANING:

noun: A person of high rank or importance.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Turkish pasa, from Persian padshah, from pati (master) + shah (king). Pasha was used as a title of high-ranking officials in the Ottoman Empire. Earliest documented use: 1648.

Mark Feeney; Prophet of Publishing; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 16, 2001.



See more usage examples of pasha in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

