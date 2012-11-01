  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 15, 2017
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Persian

This week’s words
satrap
dervish
baksheesh
ayatollah
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ayatollah

PRONUNCIATION:
(ah-yuh-TO-luh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A high-ranking religious leader of the Shiite Muslims.
2. A person having authority and influence, especially one who’s dogmatic.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Persian ayatollah (literally, sign of god), from Arabic ayatullah, from aya (sign) + allah (god). Earliest documented use: 1950.

USAGE:
“The ties debate has been rumbling for years. Having appeared tieless as a panellist [on BBC], I can hardly be considered an ayatollah on this issue.”
Quentin Letts; Oh, Paxo Do Put Your Tie Back On!; Daily Mail (London, UK); Nov 1, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. -Euripides, playwright (c. 480-406 BCE)

