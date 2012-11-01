|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Jun 15, 2017This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Persian
This week’s words
dervish
baksheesh
ayatollah
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ayatollah
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A high-ranking religious leader of the Shiite Muslims.
2. A person having authority and influence, especially one who’s dogmatic.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Persian ayatollah (literally, sign of god), from Arabic ayatullah, from aya (sign) + allah (god). Earliest documented use: 1950.
USAGE:
“The ties debate has been rumbling for years. Having appeared tieless as a panellist [on BBC], I can hardly be considered an ayatollah on this issue.”
Quentin Letts; Oh, Paxo Do Put Your Tie Back On!; Daily Mail (London, UK); Nov 1, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. -Euripides, playwright (c. 480-406 BCE)
