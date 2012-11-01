

Words borrowed from Persian A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ayatollah PRONUNCIATION: (ah-yuh-TO-luh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A high-ranking religious leader of the Shiite Muslims.

2. A person having authority and influence, especially one who’s dogmatic.

ETYMOLOGY: From Persian ayatollah (literally, sign of god), from Arabic ayatullah, from aya (sign) + allah (god). Earliest documented use: 1950.

USAGE:

Quentin Letts; Oh, Paxo Do Put Your Tie Back On!; Daily Mail (London, UK); Nov 1, 2012.



See more usage examples of ayatollah in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. -Euripides, playwright (c. 480-406 BCE)





