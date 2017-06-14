

baksheesh PRONUNCIATION: (BAK-sheesh)

MEANING: noun: A payment, such as a tip or bribe.

ETYMOLOGY: From Persian bakhshish, from bakhshidan, from baksh (to give). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhag- (to share) that is also the source of nebbish , Sanskrit bhagya (good fortune), and words related to -phagy (eating), such as onychophagia (the biting of one’s nails) and xerophagy (the eating of dry food). Earliest documented use: 1686.

Sally Beauman; The Visitors; Harper; 2014.



See more usage examples of “She scattered baksheesh like manna from the heavens: she bestowed her bounty on everyone.”Sally Beauman;; Harper; 2014.See more usage examples of baksheesh in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The longest day must have its close -- the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. An eternal, inexorable lapse of moments is ever hurrying the day of the evil to an eternal night, and the night of the just to an eternal day. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)





