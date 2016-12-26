  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 13, 2017
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Persian

This week’s words
satrap
dervish
whirling dervishes
Whirling dervishes (4 min.)
with Anu Garg

dervish

PRONUNCIATION:
(DUHR-vish)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A Muslim monk of various ascetic orders, some of whom take part in ecstatic rituals such as whirling dances or chants.
2. Someone who exhibits frenzied movements.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Turkish, from Persian darvish (poor, beggar). Earliest documented use: 1585.

USAGE:
“Max thrusts and struts her way through each one, starting slowly with the feet, speeding up, then adding the arms until she becomes a sweat-streaked Lycra dervish.”
Anna Burnside; Lorraine Kelly and Trainer Pal Launch Fitness DVD; Daily Record (Glasgow, Scotland); Dec 26, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The intellect of man is forced to choose / Perfection of the life, or of the work, / And if it take the second must refuse / A heavenly mansion, raging in the dark. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)

