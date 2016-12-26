

dervish PRONUNCIATION: (DUHR-vish)

MEANING: noun:

1. A Muslim monk of various ascetic orders, some of whom take part in ecstatic rituals such as whirling dances or chants.

2. Someone who exhibits frenzied movements.

ETYMOLOGY: From Turkish, from Persian darvish (poor, beggar). Earliest documented use: 1585.

USAGE:

Anna Burnside; Lorraine Kelly and Trainer Pal Launch Fitness DVD; Daily Record (Glasgow, Scotland); Dec 26, 2016.



Max thrusts and struts her way through each one, starting slowly with the feet, speeding up, then adding the arms until she becomes a sweat-streaked Lycra dervish.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The intellect of man is forced to choose / Perfection of the life, or of the work, / And if it take the second must refuse / A heavenly mansion, raging in the dark. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)





