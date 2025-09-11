  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 11, 2025
This week’s theme
Words relating to religion

This week’s words
evangelical
epiphany
sacrificial lamb
parochial
parochial
The Angelus, (1857-1859)
Art: Jean-François Millet
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

parochial

PRONUNCIATION:
(puh-ROH-kee-uhl)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having a narrow outlook or scope.
2. Relating to a parish.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Anglo-French parochial, from Latin parochia (parish), from Greek paroikos (neighbor). Ultimately from the Indo-European root weik- (clan), which also gave us vicinity, village, villa, and villain (originally, a villain was a farm servant, one who lived in a villa or a country house), ecumenical, and ekistics. Earliest documented use: 1425.

NOTES:
The term parochial paints a picture of a mind confined to a small village or parish. It’s a worldview that keeps out broader perspectives and larger ideas. In politics, it’s the mindset of a representative who sees the world only through the lens of their district, disregarding what may be best for the country, let alone the planet. Contrast the term with ecumenical.

USAGE:
“German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the rejection of a financial transaction tax was short-sighted and parochial.”
Schaeuble Says Transaction Tax Could Cut Volatility; Reuters (UK); Oct 17, 2011.

See more usage examples of parochial in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Patriotism is like the love that a parent has for a child; nationalism is akin to believing that one's child can do no wrong. -Robin Givhan, writer and editor (b. 11 Sep 1964)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith