The Angelus, (1857-1859) Art: Jean-François Millet Words relating to religion A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



parochial PRONUNCIATION: (puh-ROH-kee-uhl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having a narrow outlook or scope.

2. Relating to a parish.

ETYMOLOGY: From Anglo-French parochial, from Latin parochia (parish), from Greek paroikos (neighbor). Ultimately from the Indo-European root weik- (clan), which also gave us vicinity, village, villa, and villain (originally, a villain was a farm servant, one who lived in a villa or a country house), ecumenical, and ekistics . Earliest documented use: 1425.

NOTES: The term parochial paints a picture of a mind confined to a small village or parish. It’s a worldview that keeps out broader perspectives and larger ideas. In politics, it’s the mindset of a representative who sees the world only through the lens of their district, disregarding what may be best for the country, let alone the planet. Contrast the term with ecumenical

USAGE:

Schaeuble Says Transaction Tax Could Cut Volatility; Reuters (UK); Oct 17, 2011.



German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the rejection of a financial transaction tax was short-sighted and parochial.
Schaeuble Says Transaction Tax Could Cut Volatility; Reuters (UK); Oct 17, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Patriotism is like the love that a parent has for a child; nationalism is akin to believing that one's child can do no wrong. -Robin Givhan, writer and editor (b. 11 Sep 1964)





