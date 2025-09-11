|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 11, 2025This week’s theme
Words relating to religion
This week’s words
epiphany
sacrificial lamb
parochial
The Angelus, (1857-1859)
Art: Jean-François Millet
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
parochial
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having a narrow outlook or scope.
2. Relating to a parish.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Anglo-French parochial, from Latin parochia (parish), from Greek paroikos (neighbor). Ultimately from the Indo-European root weik- (clan), which also gave us vicinity, village, villa, and villain (originally, a villain was a farm servant, one who lived in a villa or a country house), ecumenical, and ekistics. Earliest documented use: 1425.
NOTES:
The term parochial paints a picture of a mind confined to a small village or parish. It’s a worldview that keeps out broader perspectives and larger ideas. In politics, it’s the mindset of a representative who sees the world only through the lens of their district, disregarding what may be best for the country, let alone the planet. Contrast the term with ecumenical.
USAGE:
“German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the rejection of a financial transaction tax was short-sighted and parochial.”
Schaeuble Says Transaction Tax Could Cut Volatility; Reuters (UK); Oct 17, 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patriotism is like the love that a parent has for a child; nationalism is akin to believing that one's child can do no wrong. -Robin Givhan, writer and editor (b. 11 Sep 1964)
