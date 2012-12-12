

Sep 12, 2025 This week’s theme

Words relating to religion



This week’s words

evangelical

epiphany

sacrificial lamb

parochial

judgment day



Saint Michael Weighing Souls

(c. 1480-1495) Art: Juan de la Abadía el Viejo

Next week

Autumn contributing membership drive Words relating to religionAutumn contributing membership drive A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



judgment day PRONUNCIATION: (JUHJ-muhnt day)

MEANING: noun:

1. A time when one is evaluated, especially for their actions.

2. In some religious traditions, the day when the world ends and God judges people, sending them to heaven or hell.

ETYMOLOGY: From judgment, from Latin judicare (to judge) + day, from Old English dæg. Earliest documented use: 1544.

NOTES: do, but what you believe. In others, God determines your destination, heaven or hell, before you’re even born. There’s predeterminism, predestination, double predestination, corporate election (yes, it’s a real theological term), and more. Predeterminism: The teacher wrote your final grade before you even enrolled.

Predestination: The teacher decided who would pass before handing out the exam.

Double predestination: The teacher pre-assigned both the A-list and the F-list on day one.

Corporate election: The teacher grades the whole class as a block. You pass if you’re in the group, no matter how badly you flunked. Yeah, people believe this stuff. To each his own. I’m with Albert Camus who said, “Don’t wait for the last judgment. It takes place every day.” You might think it’s as simple as: Do good and you’ll go to heaven. Not so fast. In some belief systems what matters is not what you, but what you. In others, God determines your destination, heaven or hell, before you’re even born. There’s predeterminism, predestination, double predestination, corporate election (yes, it’s a real theological term), and more.Yeah, people believe this stuff. To each his own. I’m with Albert Camus who said, “Don’t wait for the last judgment. It takes place every day.”

USAGE:

Emma Teitel; Santa Has a Dark Side -- as Kids Well Know; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Dec 12, 2012.



See more usage examples of “But most of all, to a lot of kids, he is real, very real, which means that going to the mall to see Santa isn’t a photo opportunity. It’s judgment day.”Emma Teitel; Santa Has a Dark Side -- as Kids Well Know;(Toronto, Canada); Dec 12, 2012.See more usage examples of judgment day in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The sun is pure communism everywhere except in cities, where it's private property. -Malcolm De Chazal, writer and painter (12 Sep 1902-1981)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate