judgment day
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A time when one is evaluated, especially for their actions.
2. In some religious traditions, the day when the world ends and God judges people, sending them to heaven or hell.
ETYMOLOGY:
From judgment, from Latin judicare (to judge) + day, from Old English dæg. Earliest documented use: 1544.
NOTES:
You might think it’s as simple as: Do good and you’ll go to heaven. Not so fast. In some belief systems what matters is not what you do, but what you believe. In others, God determines your destination, heaven or hell, before you’re even born. There’s predeterminism, predestination, double predestination, corporate election (yes, it’s a real theological term), and more.
USAGE:
“But most of all, to a lot of kids, he is real, very real, which means that going to the mall to see Santa isn’t a photo opportunity. It’s judgment day.”
Emma Teitel; Santa Has a Dark Side -- as Kids Well Know; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Dec 12, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The sun is pure communism everywhere except in cities, where it's private property. -Malcolm De Chazal, writer and painter (12 Sep 1902-1981)
