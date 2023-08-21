  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 9, 2025
This week’s theme
Words relating to religion

This week’s words
evangelical
epiphany
Adoration of the Magi, 1568
Art: El Greco (Doménikos Theotokópoulos)
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

epiphany

PRONUNCIATION:
(i-PIF-uh-nee)

MEANING:
noun: A sudden insight, understanding, or realization.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek epi- (upon) + -phany (showing). Earliest documented use: 1350.

NOTES:
The original epiphany was the manifestation of Christ to the Magi (celebrated on Jan 6 in Christian tradition). Since then the word has broadened to mean any sudden insight or revelation. Think of it as that “Aha!” lightbulb moment.

USAGE:
“The Italian poet Filippo Tommaso Marinetti had an epiphany after an automobile accident in 1908, which led him to Futurism and then to fascism.”
Timothy Snyder; American Fascist (Permalink); The New Yorker; Nov 18, 2024.

“They started writing a chorus, and [Grace] VanderWaal had an epiphany: ‘Maybe we cut out all the instruments, cut the lyrics, and just do one word: You.’ They recorded that, and VanderWaal added harmonies. Maury laid down some ethereal guitar, and Sim added a distorted whistle sound. ‘So sick!’ VanderWaal said.”
Andrew Marantz; Camp Songs; The New Yorker; Aug 21, 2023.

See more usage examples of epiphany in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (9 Sep 1828-1910)

