

Sep 9, 2025 This week’s theme

Words relating to religion



This week’s words

evangelical

epiphany



Adoration of the Magi, 1568 Art: El Greco (Doménikos Theotokópoulos) Words relating to religion A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



epiphany PRONUNCIATION: (i-PIF-uh-nee)

MEANING: noun: A sudden insight, understanding, or realization.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek epi- (upon) + -phany (showing). Earliest documented use: 1350.

NOTES: The original epiphany was the manifestation of Christ to the Magi (celebrated on Jan 6 in Christian tradition). Since then the word has broadened to mean any sudden insight or revelation. Think of it as that “Aha!” lightbulb moment.

USAGE:

Timothy Snyder; The New Yorker; Nov 18, 2024.



“They started writing a chorus, and [Grace] VanderWaal had an epiphany: ‘Maybe we cut out all the instruments, cut the lyrics, and just do one word: You.’ They recorded that, and VanderWaal added harmonies. Maury laid down some ethereal guitar, and Sim added a distorted whistle sound. ‘So sick!’ VanderWaal said.”

Andrew Marantz; Camp Songs; The New Yorker; Aug 21, 2023.



See more usage examples of “The Italian poet Filippo Tommaso Marinetti had an epiphany after an automobile accident in 1908, which led him to Futurism and then to fascism.”Timothy Snyder; American Fascist Permalink );; Nov 18, 2024.“They started writing a chorus, and [Grace] VanderWaal had an epiphany: ‘Maybe we cut out all the instruments, cut the lyrics, and just do one word: You.’ They recorded that, and VanderWaal added harmonies. Maury laid down some ethereal guitar, and Sim added a distorted whistle sound. ‘So sick!’ VanderWaal said.”Andrew Marantz; Camp Songs;; Aug 21, 2023.See more usage examples of epiphany in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (9 Sep 1828-1910)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate