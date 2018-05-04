

May 4, 2018 This week’s theme

Coined words



This week’s words

adhocracy

meme

teetotal

booboisie

ekistics





Send some to friends & family Coined words “Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ekistics PRONUNCIATION: (i-KIS-tiks)

MEANING: noun: The study of human settlements, drawing on such disciplines as city planning, architecture, sociology, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Constantinos A. Doxiadis (1913-1975), Greek architect and urban planner, from Greek oikistikos (of settlement), from oikizein (to settle), from oikos (house). Earliest documented use: 1968.

USAGE: “Yet as any student of ekistics could have predicted, it was Jupiter which remained the economic heart of Edenism. For it was Jupiter which supplied the single largest consumer of He 3 : Earth and its O’Neill Halo.”

Peter F. Hamilton; The Neutronium Alchemist; Macmillan; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity. -Horace Mann, educational reformer (4 May 1796-1859)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate