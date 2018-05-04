|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
May 4, 2018This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
adhocracy
meme
teetotal
booboisie
ekistics
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
Send some to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ekistics
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The study of human settlements, drawing on such disciplines as city planning, architecture, sociology, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Constantinos A. Doxiadis (1913-1975), Greek architect and urban planner, from Greek oikistikos (of settlement), from oikizein (to settle), from oikos (house). Earliest documented use: 1968.
USAGE:
“Yet as any student of ekistics could have predicted, it was Jupiter which remained the economic heart of Edenism. For it was Jupiter which supplied the single largest consumer of He3: Earth and its O’Neill Halo.”
Peter F. Hamilton; The Neutronium Alchemist; Macmillan; 1997.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity. -Horace Mann, educational reformer (4 May 1796-1859)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith