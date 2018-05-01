|
A.Word.A.Day
A.Word.A.Day
meme
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An element of culture, idea, behavior, etc., that’s transmitted from person to person.
2. An image, video clip, etc. often with amusing caption, that’s transmitted virally on the Internet.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek mimeisthai (to imitate, copy); coined by the biologist Richard Dawkins in his book The Selfish Gene in 1976.
USAGE:
“I mean, jeez, no one clicked ‘like’ on the meme you posted four minutes ago and you think that’s a reason to kill yourself?”
Katharine Miller; Slantindicular; Sparkling Observationalist; 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man must be excessively stupid, as well as uncharitable, who believes there is no virtue but on his own side. -Joseph Addison, essayist and poet (1 May 1672-1719)
|
