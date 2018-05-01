

May 1, 2018 This week’s theme

Coined words



This week’s words

adhocracy

meme



Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



meme PRONUNCIATION: (meem)

MEANING: noun:

1. An element of culture, idea, behavior, etc., that’s transmitted from person to person.

2. An image, video clip, etc. often with amusing caption, that’s transmitted virally on the Internet.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek mimeisthai (to imitate, copy); coined by the biologist Richard Dawkins in his book The Selfish Gene in 1976.

USAGE: “I mean, jeez, no one clicked ‘like’ on the meme you posted four minutes ago and you think that’s a reason to kill yourself?”

Katharine Miller; Slantindicular; Sparkling Observationalist; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man must be excessively stupid, as well as uncharitable, who believes there is no virtue but on his own side. -Joseph Addison, essayist and poet (1 May 1672-1719)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate