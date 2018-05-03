|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
May 3, 2018This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
meme
teetotal
booboisie
Image: knowyourmeme . com
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
booboisie
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Ignorant or uncultured people regarded as a class.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by H.L. Mencken, as a blend of boob (a stupid person) + bourgeoisie (the middle class), from French bourgeois, from Latin burgus (fortress, fortified town). Earliest documented use: 1922.
USAGE:
“Maybe it means that such artists operate at a level of sophistication that eludes the booboisie.”
Sam Sacks; Life Choices; Harper’s Magazine (New York); Feb 2017.
See more usage examples of booboisie in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A prince who is not wise himself will never take good advice. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith