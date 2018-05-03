

May 3, 2018 This week’s theme

Coined words



This week’s words

adhocracy

meme

teetotal

booboisie



Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



booboisie PRONUNCIATION: (boo-bwa-ZEE)

MEANING: noun: Ignorant or uncultured people regarded as a class.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by H.L. Mencken, as a blend of boob (a stupid person) + bourgeoisie (the middle class), from French bourgeois, from Latin burgus (fortress, fortified town). Earliest documented use: 1922.

USAGE:

Sam Sacks; Life Choices; Harper’s Magazine (New York); Feb 2017.



See more usage examples of “Maybe it means that such artists operate at a level of sophistication that eludes the booboisie.”Sam Sacks; Life Choices;(New York); Feb 2017.See more usage examples of booboisie in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A prince who is not wise himself will never take good advice. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)





