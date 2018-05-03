  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 3, 2018
This week’s theme
Coined words

This week’s words
adhocracy
meme
teetotal
booboisie
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

booboisie

PRONUNCIATION:
(boo-bwa-ZEE)

MEANING:
noun: Ignorant or uncultured people regarded as a class.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by H.L. Mencken, as a blend of boob (a stupid person) + bourgeoisie (the middle class), from French bourgeois, from Latin burgus (fortress, fortified town). Earliest documented use: 1922.

USAGE:
“Maybe it means that such artists operate at a level of sophistication that eludes the booboisie.”
Sam Sacks; Life Choices; Harper’s Magazine (New York); Feb 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A prince who is not wise himself will never take good advice. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)

