

May 4, 2023 This week’s theme

Words from Star Wars



This week’s words

Yoda

droid

Jedi

Padawan



Luke Skywalker and Master Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 Photo: Lucasfilm Words from A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



padawan PRONUNCIATION: (PAD-uh-wahn)

MEANING: noun:

1. An apprentice or student.

2. A naive, ignorant, or untrained person.

ETYMOLOGY: After Padawans, apprentice Jedis in the Star Wars universe. Earliest documented use: 1973. Yoda was the mentor for the Padawan Luke Skywalker.

USAGE: “Let me explain, my ignorant little padawan. Those satellites up there are subject to all sorts of outside influences. Small changes in gravity, micro objects colliding with it, even temperature changes can all make the satellite move out of alignment.”

Bryan Whelan; Mind Your Own Business; Xlibris; 2016.



“He’s my Yoda and I’m his Padawan. But maybe he’ll be with me when I’m coaching my son for the first time. ... He’ll be looking down.”

Jane Havsy; Morristown Beard Teacher, Coach Remembered; Daily Record (Morristown, New Jersey); Aug 17, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If any man seeks for greatness, let him forget greatness and ask for truth, and he will find both. -Horace Mann, educational reformer (4 May 1796-1859)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate