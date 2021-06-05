

May 2, 2023 This week’s theme

Words from Star Wars



This week’s words

Yoda

droid



Star Wars Droids Image: USPS Words from A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



droid PRONUNCIATION: (droid)

MEANING: noun:

1. A humanoid robot.

2. A person who behaves in a robot-like manner, showing little emotion or personality.

ETYMOLOGY: Popularized by the Star Wars series which features a number of humanoid robots. Short for android, from Latin androides (manlike), from Greek andro- (male) + -oid (resembling). Earliest documented use: 1952.

NOTES: Star Wars Day in 2021, the US Postal Service released Star Wars droids. Which one is your favorite droid? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. OnDay in 2021, the US Postal Service released stamps featuringdroids. Which one is your favorite droid? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org.

USAGE: “Now that Keir Starmer has done Piers Morgan’s Life Stories to prove he’s not a droid but a loveable guy with bags of charisma, expect more of the same.”

Brian Reade; Keir PR Drive Goes Down a Cul-de-Sac; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Jun 5, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Man can be the most affectionate and altruistic of creatures, yet he's potentially more vicious than any other. He is the only one who can be persuaded to hate millions of his own kind whom he has never seen and to kill as many as he can lay his hands on in the name of his tribe or his God. -Benjamin Spock, pediatrician and author (2 May 1903-1998)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate