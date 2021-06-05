  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 2, 2023
This week’s theme
Words from Star Wars

This week’s words
Yoda
droid
droid
Star Wars Droids
Image: USPS
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

droid

PRONUNCIATION:
(droid)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A humanoid robot.
2. A person who behaves in a robot-like manner, showing little emotion or personality.

ETYMOLOGY:
Popularized by the Star Wars series which features a number of humanoid robots. Short for android, from Latin androides (manlike), from Greek andro- (male) + -oid (resembling). Earliest documented use: 1952.

NOTES:
On Star Wars Day in 2021, the US Postal Service released stamps featuring Star Wars droids. Which one is your favorite droid? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org.

USAGE:
“Now that Keir Starmer has done Piers Morgan’s Life Stories to prove he’s not a droid but a loveable guy with bags of charisma, expect more of the same.”
Brian Reade; Keir PR Drive Goes Down a Cul-de-Sac; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Jun 5, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Man can be the most affectionate and altruistic of creatures, yet he's potentially more vicious than any other. He is the only one who can be persuaded to hate millions of his own kind whom he has never seen and to kill as many as he can lay his hands on in the name of his tribe or his God. -Benjamin Spock, pediatrician and author (2 May 1903-1998)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith