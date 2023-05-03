|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 3, 2023This week’s theme
Words from Star Wars
This week’s words
droid
Jedi
Actor Rosario Dawson as Jedi Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian
Photo: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Jedi
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone having great skills and powers.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Jedi Order in the Star Wars universe. Jedis are heroic warrior monks who are able to tap into the power of the Force. Earliest documented use: 1973. Yoda was a Jedi master.
USAGE:
“He probably believed his issues with declining global markets, international currencies, and what other troubles a Jedi like him had to endure and solve were far too complicated for someone like Mark, a mere podiatrist.”
Dorothea Benton Frank; Folly Beach; HarperLuxe; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A prince who is not wise himself will never take good advice. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith