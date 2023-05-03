

Photo: Wikimedia Words from A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Jedi PRONUNCIATION: (JED-eye)

MEANING: noun: Someone having great skills and powers.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Jedi Order in the Star Wars universe. Jedis are heroic warrior monks who are able to tap into the power of the Force. Earliest documented use: 1973. Yoda was a Jedi master.

USAGE: “He probably believed his issues with declining global markets, international currencies, and what other troubles a Jedi like him had to endure and solve were far too complicated for someone like Mark, a mere podiatrist.”

Dorothea Benton Frank; Folly Beach; HarperLuxe; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A prince who is not wise himself will never take good advice. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)





