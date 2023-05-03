  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 3, 2023
This week’s theme
Words from Star Wars

This week’s words
Yoda
droid
Jedi
Actor Rosario Dawson as Jedi Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian
Photo: Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

Jedi

PRONUNCIATION:
(JED-eye)

MEANING:
noun: Someone having great skills and powers.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the Jedi Order in the Star Wars universe. Jedis are heroic warrior monks who are able to tap into the power of the Force. Earliest documented use: 1973. Yoda was a Jedi master.

USAGE:
“He probably believed his issues with declining global markets, international currencies, and what other troubles a Jedi like him had to endure and solve were far too complicated for someone like Mark, a mere podiatrist.”
Dorothea Benton Frank; Folly Beach; HarperLuxe; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A prince who is not wise himself will never take good advice. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)

