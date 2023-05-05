  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 5, 2023
This week’s theme
Words from Star Wars

This week’s words
Yoda
droid
Jedi
Padawan
dark side

Darth Vader
Darth Vader, a Jedi who moved to the dark side
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

dark side

PRONUNCIATION:
(DARK syd)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The side that’s dark or unlit.
2. The side that’s undesirable or evil.

ETYMOLOGY:
The metaphorical sense of the term was popularized by Star Wars in which the dark side represents the use of the Force to perpetrate evil. The opposite is the light side. Earliest documented use: 1975.

USAGE:
“She sensed a dark side to him, beneath the polished charm.”
Marianne Willman; The Wish; St. Martin’s Press; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are three ingredients to the good life; learning, earning, and yearning. -Christopher Morley, writer (5 May 1890-1957)

