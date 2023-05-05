

May 5, 2023 This week’s theme

Words from Star Wars



This week’s words

Yoda

droid

Jedi

Padawan

dark side



Darth Vader, a Jedi who moved to the dark side Image: Wookieepedia Words from A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dark side PRONUNCIATION: (DARK syd)

MEANING: noun:

1. The side that’s dark or unlit.

2. The side that’s undesirable or evil.

ETYMOLOGY: The metaphorical sense of the term was popularized by Star Wars in which the dark side represents the use of the Force to perpetrate evil. The opposite is the light side. Earliest documented use: 1975.

USAGE: “She sensed a dark side to him, beneath the polished charm.”

Marianne Willman; The Wish; St. Martin’s Press; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are three ingredients to the good life; learning, earning, and yearning. -Christopher Morley, writer (5 May 1890-1957)





