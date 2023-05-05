|
A.Word.A.Day
May 5, 2023This week’s theme
Words from Star Wars
This week’s words
Yoda
droid
Jedi
Padawan
dark side
Darth Vader, a Jedi who moved to the dark side
Image: Wookieepedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dark side
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The side that’s dark or unlit.
2. The side that’s undesirable or evil.
ETYMOLOGY:
The metaphorical sense of the term was popularized by Star Wars in which the dark side represents the use of the Force to perpetrate evil. The opposite is the light side. Earliest documented use: 1975.
USAGE:
“She sensed a dark side to him, beneath the polished charm.”
Marianne Willman; The Wish; St. Martin’s Press; 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are three ingredients to the good life; learning, earning, and yearning. -Christopher Morley, writer (5 May 1890-1957)
