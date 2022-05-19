  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 19, 2022
Unusual synonyms

Helium?
Will it kill the pain?
No, but when you scream, it’s funny.
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
with Anu Garg

odontalgia

PRONUNCIATION:
(oh-don-TAL-juh -jee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: Toothache.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek odont- (tooth) + -algia (pain). Earliest documented use: 1706.

USAGE:
“What’s his tag say, Hemingby? ...
Odontalgia. Treatment: Oil of Cloves?”
Richard Pike; Do Not Forget Me Quite; Troubador; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)

