odontalgia PRONUNCIATION: (oh-don-TAL-juh -jee-uh)

MEANING: noun: Toothache.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek odont- (tooth) + -algia (pain). Earliest documented use: 1706.

USAGE:

Odontalgia. Treatment: Oil of Cloves?”

Richard Pike; Do Not Forget Me Quite; Troubador; 2014.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)





