May 19, 2022This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
This week’s words
hebdomadal
piscine
odontalgia
Helium?
Will it kill the pain?
No, but when you scream, it’s funny.
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
odontalgia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Toothache.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek odont- (tooth) + -algia (pain). Earliest documented use: 1706.
USAGE:
“What’s his tag say, Hemingby? ...
Odontalgia. Treatment: Oil of Cloves?”
Richard Pike; Do Not Forget Me Quite; Troubador; 2014.
See more usage examples of odontalgia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)
