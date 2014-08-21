

hebdomadal PRONUNCIATION: (heb-DOM-uh-duhl)

MEANING: adjective: Weekly.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin hebdomas, from Greek hepta (seven). Earliest documented use: 1612.

USAGE:

Raymond J. De Souza; Sixty years of Sports Illustrated; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Aug 21, 2014.



"I still look forward to the hebdomadal arrival of SI as I did when I was a boy and read my brother's subscription."
Raymond J. De Souza; Sixty years of Sports Illustrated; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Aug 21, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The best way to predict the future is to invent it. -Alan Kay, computer scientist (b. 17 May 1940)





