May 17, 2022This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
This week’s words
hebdomadal
7 days without a pun makes one weak
Image: Redbubble
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hebdomadal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Weekly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin hebdomas, from Greek hepta (seven). Earliest documented use: 1612.
USAGE:
“I still look forward to the hebdomadal arrival of SI as I did when I was a boy and read my brother’s subscription.”
Raymond J. De Souza; Sixty years of Sports Illustrated; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Aug 21, 2014.
See more usage examples of hebdomadal in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The best way to predict the future is to invent it. -Alan Kay, computer scientist (b. 17 May 1940)
