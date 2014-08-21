  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 17, 2022
This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms

This week’s words
ceraceous
hebdomadal
7 days without a pun makes one weak
Image: Redbubble
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hebdomadal

PRONUNCIATION:
(heb-DOM-uh-duhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Weekly.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin hebdomas, from Greek hepta (seven). Earliest documented use: 1612.

USAGE:
“I still look forward to the hebdomadal arrival of SI as I did when I was a boy and read my brother’s subscription.”
Raymond J. De Souza; Sixty years of Sports Illustrated; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Aug 21, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The best way to predict the future is to invent it. -Alan Kay, computer scientist (b. 17 May 1940)

