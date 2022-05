A.Word.A.Day

abligurition

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Extravagance, especially in matters of food and drink.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin abligurire (to squander on delicacies), from ab- (away) + ligurire (to be dainty), from lingere (to lick). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leigh- (lick), which also gave us linctus , lichen (apparently from the way it licks its way around a surface), lecher, and cunnilingus. Earliest documented use: 1724.

USAGE:

“I just recently learned that Roman Emperor Vitellius once ate one thousand oysters in one day, which is a very impressive act of abligurition.”

John Green; An Abundance of Katherines; Penguin; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: