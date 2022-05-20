|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 20, 2022This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
This week’s words
ceraceous
hebdomadal
piscine
odontalgia
abligurition
Photo: Snow toy/Shutterstock
For more, see the listicle 10 Stupidly Expensive Dishes Around The World
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
abligurition
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Extravagance, especially in matters of food and drink.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin abligurire (to squander on delicacies), from ab- (away) + ligurire (to be dainty), from lingere (to lick). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leigh- (lick), which also gave us linctus, lichen (apparently from the way it licks its way around a surface), lecher, and cunnilingus. Earliest documented use: 1724.
USAGE:
“I just recently learned that Roman Emperor Vitellius once ate one thousand oysters in one day, which is a very impressive act of abligurition.”
John Green; An Abundance of Katherines; Penguin; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Vocations which we wanted to pursue, but didn't, bleed, like colors, on the whole of our existence. -Honore de Balzac, novelist (20 May 1799-1850)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith