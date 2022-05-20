  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 20, 2022
This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms

This week’s words
ceraceous
hebdomadal
piscine
odontalgia
abligurition

abligurition
Photo: Snow toy/Shutterstock
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

abligurition

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-blig-yoo-RISH-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: Extravagance, especially in matters of food and drink.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin abligurire (to squander on delicacies), from ab- (away) + ligurire (to be dainty), from lingere (to lick). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leigh- (lick), which also gave us linctus, lichen (apparently from the way it licks its way around a surface), lecher, and cunnilingus. Earliest documented use: 1724.

USAGE:
“I just recently learned that Roman Emperor Vitellius once ate one thousand oysters in one day, which is a very impressive act of abligurition.”
John Green; An Abundance of Katherines; Penguin; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Vocations which we wanted to pursue, but didn't, bleed, like colors, on the whole of our existence. -Honore de Balzac, novelist (20 May 1799-1850)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith