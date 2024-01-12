|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Jan 12, 2024This week’s theme
Forgotten positives
This week’s words
capacitate
eptitude
mediate
maculate
nocent
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nocent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective
1. Harmful.
2. Guilty.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nocens (injurious, guilty), present participle of nocere (to harm). Earliest documented use: 1447.
USAGE:
“Sadly, I am even used to threatening emails. In my line of work, they are an occupational hazard and nearly always these are the usual nocent missives about how I have mightily offended the GOP or Islam or God.”
Philip Kerr; Prayer: A Novel; Penguin; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:People's memories are maybe the fuel they burn to stay alive. -Haruki Murakami, writer (b. 12 Jan 1949)
