

Jan 12, 2024 This week’s theme

Forgotten positives



This week’s words

capacitate

eptitude

mediate

maculate

nocent



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Forgotten positives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



nocent PRONUNCIATION: (NOH-suhnt)

MEANING: adjective

1. Harmful.

2. Guilty.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nocens (injurious, guilty), present participle of nocere (to harm). Earliest documented use: 1447.

USAGE:

Philip Kerr; Prayer: A Novel; Penguin; 2015.



See more usage examples of “Sadly, I am even used to threatening emails. In my line of work, they are an occupational hazard and nearly always these are the usual nocent missives about how I have mightily offended the GOP or Islam or God.”Philip Kerr;; Penguin; 2015.See more usage examples of nocent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: People's memories are maybe the fuel they burn to stay alive. -Haruki Murakami, writer (b. 12 Jan 1949)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate