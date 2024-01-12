  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 12, 2024
This week’s theme
Forgotten positives

This week’s words
capacitate
eptitude
mediate
maculate
nocent

nocent
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

nocent

PRONUNCIATION:
(NOH-suhnt)

MEANING:
adjective
1. Harmful.
2. Guilty.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nocens (injurious, guilty), present participle of nocere (to harm). Earliest documented use: 1447.

USAGE:
“Sadly, I am even used to threatening emails. In my line of work, they are an occupational hazard and nearly always these are the usual nocent missives about how I have mightily offended the GOP or Islam or God.”
Philip Kerr; Prayer: A Novel; Penguin; 2015.

See more usage examples of nocent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
People's memories are maybe the fuel they burn to stay alive. -Haruki Murakami, writer (b. 12 Jan 1949)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith