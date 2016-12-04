

mediate PRONUNCIATION: (adj.: MEE-dee-uht, verb: -ayt)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Involving an intervening agency; not direct or immediate. 2. Being in a middle position. verb tr., intr.: 1. To act as an intermediary to resolve a conflict, bring about a solution, etc. 2. To divide into two parts.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin mediare (to be in the middle), from Latin medius (middle). Ultimately from the Indo-European root medhyo- (middle), which also gave us middle, mean, medium, medal (originally a coin worth a halfpenny), mezzanine, mediocre, mediterranean, moiety , and mullion . Earliest documented use: 1440.

Lawrence J. DeNardis; The Electoral College; New Haven Register (Connecticut); Dec 4, 2016.



“Though it was a very muffled love, mediated as it was through the screen and the keyboard.”

Elizabeth Cohen; The Hypothetical Girl; Other Press; 2013.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most certain test by which we can judge whether a country is really free is the amount of security enjoyed by minorities. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)





