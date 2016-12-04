|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 10, 2024This week’s theme
Forgotten positives
This week’s words
eptitude
mediate
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mediate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin mediare (to be in the middle), from Latin medius (middle). Ultimately from the Indo-European root medhyo- (middle), which also gave us middle, mean, medium, medal (originally a coin worth a halfpenny), mezzanine, mediocre, mediterranean, moiety, and mullion. Earliest documented use: 1440.
USAGE:
“[James Wilson] supported the direct election of the office, but had to settle for the mediate election of the president by offering the compromise electoral college system.”
Lawrence J. DeNardis; The Electoral College; New Haven Register (Connecticut); Dec 4, 2016.
“Though it was a very muffled love, mediated as it was through the screen and the keyboard.”
Elizabeth Cohen; The Hypothetical Girl; Other Press; 2013.
See more usage examples of mediate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most certain test by which we can judge whether a country is really free is the amount of security enjoyed by minorities. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith