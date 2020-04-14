|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 11, 2024This week’s theme
Forgotten positives
This week’s words
eptitude
mediate
maculate
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
maculate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To stain, blemish, or pollute.
adjective: Stained, spotted, or impure.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin maculare (to stain, disgrace), from macula (stain, blemish). Earliest documented use: 1475.
USAGE:
“I had to maculate the gleam in my eye.”
Justin Phillip Reed; When I Was a Poet; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Dec 2019.
“I can make out its long-fingered wings and tightly ruddering tail, its maculate underside.”
Richard Smyth; There’s a Buzzard in the Air; The Guardian (London, UK); Apr 14, 2020.
See more usage examples of maculate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Some are guilty, but all are responsible. -Abraham Joshua Heschel, rabbi and professor (11 Jan 1907-1972)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith