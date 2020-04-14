

Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Forgotten positives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



maculate PRONUNCIATION: (MAK-yuh-layt, adj: -lit/-luht)

MEANING: verb tr.: To stain, blemish, or pollute.

adjective: Stained, spotted, or impure.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin maculare (to stain, disgrace), from macula (stain, blemish). Earliest documented use: 1475.

USAGE:

Justin Phillip Reed; When I Was a Poet; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Dec 2019.



“I can make out its long-fingered wings and tightly ruddering tail, its maculate underside.”

Richard Smyth; There’s a Buzzard in the Air; The Guardian (London, UK); Apr 14, 2020.



"I had to maculate the gleam in my eye."
Justin Phillip Reed; When I Was a Poet; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Dec 2019.

"I can make out its long-fingered wings and tightly ruddering tail, its maculate underside."
Richard Smyth; There's a Buzzard in the Air; The Guardian (London, UK); Apr 14, 2020.

See more usage examples of maculate in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Some are guilty, but all are responsible. -Abraham Joshua Heschel, rabbi and professor (11 Jan 1907-1972)





