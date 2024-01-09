|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 9, 2024This week’s theme
Forgotten positives
This week’s words
eptitude
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
eptitude
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Skill or proficiency in a situation or a task.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from ineptitude, from Latin aptus (apt, fitted), past participle of apere (fasten). Earliest documented use: 1967.
USAGE:
“Desperate vegetation clung to cracks in the rocks, demonstrating nature’s marvelous eptitude at making the best of a hellish situation.”
John Vorhaus; The Albuquerque Turkey; Bafflegab Books; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One's life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of others, by means of love, friendship, indignation, and compassion. -Simone de Beauvoir, author and philosopher (9 Jan 1908-1986)
