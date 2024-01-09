

Jan 9, 2024 This week’s theme

Forgotten positives



eptitude



Forgotten positives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



eptitude PRONUNCIATION: (EP-ti-tood/tyood)

MEANING: noun: Skill or proficiency in a situation or a task.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from ineptitude, from Latin aptus (apt, fitted), past participle of apere (fasten). Earliest documented use: 1967.

USAGE: “Desperate vegetation clung to cracks in the rocks, demonstrating nature’s marvelous eptitude at making the best of a hellish situation.”

John Vorhaus; The Albuquerque Turkey; Bafflegab Books; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One's life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of others, by means of love, friendship, indignation, and compassion. -Simone de Beauvoir, author and philosopher (9 Jan 1908-1986)





