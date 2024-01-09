  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 9, 2024
This week’s theme
Forgotten positives

This week’s words
capacitate
eptitude
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

eptitude

PRONUNCIATION:
(EP-ti-tood/tyood)

MEANING:
noun: Skill or proficiency in a situation or a task.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from ineptitude, from Latin aptus (apt, fitted), past participle of apere (fasten). Earliest documented use: 1967.

USAGE:
“Desperate vegetation clung to cracks in the rocks, demonstrating nature’s marvelous eptitude at making the best of a hellish situation.”
John Vorhaus; The Albuquerque Turkey; Bafflegab Books; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One's life has value so long as one attributes value to the life of others, by means of love, friendship, indignation, and compassion. -Simone de Beauvoir, author and philosopher (9 Jan 1908-1986)

