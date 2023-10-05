|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 5, 2023This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
dingthrift
turnkey
nipcheese
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nipcheese
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A miser.
2. A ship’s purser (an official in charge of money matters).
ETYMOLOGY:
From nip (pinch, snip), probably from Middle Dutch nipen (to pinch) + cheese, from Old English cese (cheese). Earliest documented use: 1785. Also see cheeseparing.
USAGE:
“I wouldn’t have to dance for my supper if you weren’t such a nipcheese about paying me for my services.”
Cara Elliott; Sinfully Yours; Grand Central Publishing; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Wandering in a vast forest at night, I have only a faint light to guide me. A stranger appears and says to me: 'My friend, you should blow out your candle in order to find your way more clearly.' The stranger is a theologian. -Denis Diderot, philosopher (5 Oct 1713-1784)
|
