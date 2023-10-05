

nipcheese PRONUNCIATION: (NIP-cheez)

MEANING: noun:

1. A miser.

2. A ship’s purser (an official in charge of money matters).

ETYMOLOGY: From nip (pinch, snip), probably from Middle Dutch nipen (to pinch) + cheese, from Old English cese (cheese). Earliest documented use: 1785. Also see cheeseparing

USAGE: “I wouldn’t have to dance for my supper if you weren’t such a nipcheese about paying me for my services.”

Cara Elliott; Sinfully Yours; Grand Central Publishing; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Wandering in a vast forest at night, I have only a faint light to guide me. A stranger appears and says to me: 'My friend, you should blow out your candle in order to find your way more clearly.' The stranger is a theologian. -Denis Diderot, philosopher (5 Oct 1713-1784)





