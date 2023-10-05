  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 5, 2023
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
lackwit
dingthrift
turnkey
nipcheese
nipcheese
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

nipcheese

PRONUNCIATION:
(NIP-cheez)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A miser.
2. A ship’s purser (an official in charge of money matters).

ETYMOLOGY:
From nip (pinch, snip), probably from Middle Dutch nipen (to pinch) + cheese, from Old English cese (cheese). Earliest documented use: 1785. Also see cheeseparing.

USAGE:
“I wouldn’t have to dance for my supper if you weren’t such a nipcheese about paying me for my services.”
Cara Elliott; Sinfully Yours; Grand Central Publishing; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Wandering in a vast forest at night, I have only a faint light to guide me. A stranger appears and says to me: 'My friend, you should blow out your candle in order to find your way more clearly.' The stranger is a theologian. -Denis Diderot, philosopher (5 Oct 1713-1784)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith