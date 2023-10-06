

scattergood PRONUNCIATION: (SKAT-uhr-good)

MEANING: noun: One who spends wastefully.

ETYMOLOGY: From scatter + good, perhaps from Old English sceaterian (to scatter) + god (good). Earliest documented use: 1577.

USAGE:

Georgette Heyer; Charity Girl; Bodley Head; 1970.



A damned scattergood -- and you've no need to remind me that you're not dependent on me for money you waste on your horses, and your betting, and your bits of muslin.
Georgette Heyer; Charity Girl; Bodley Head; 1970.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it's good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven't lost the things that money can't buy. -George H. Lorimer, editor (6 Oct 1867-1937)





