scattergood
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who spends wastefully.
ETYMOLOGY:
From scatter + good, perhaps from Old English sceaterian (to scatter) + god (good). Earliest documented use: 1577.
USAGE:
“A damned scattergood -- and you’ve no need to remind me that you’re not dependent on me for money you waste on your horses, and your betting, and your bits of muslin.”
Georgette Heyer; Charity Girl; Bodley Head; 1970.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it's good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven't lost the things that money can't buy. -George H. Lorimer, editor (6 Oct 1867-1937)
