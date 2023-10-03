  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 3, 2023
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
lackwit
dingthrift
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

dingthrift

PRONUNCIATION:
(DING-thrift)

MEANING:
noun: One who is wasteful and reckless with money or resources.

ETYMOLOGY:
From ding (to damage), from Old English dingan (to ding) + thrift (prosperity), from Old Norse thrifast (to thrive). Earliest documented use: 1566. A synonym is spendthrift.

USAGE:
“Some dingthrifts talk of pulling down the universities and selling off their lands like the monasteries.”
Diane Davidson; Feversham; Crown Publishers; 1969.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Which of us is not forever a stranger and alone? -Thomas Wolfe, novelist (3 Oct 1900-1938)

