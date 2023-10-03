

Oct 3, 2023 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

lackwit

dingthrift



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Tosspot words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dingthrift PRONUNCIATION: (DING-thrift)

MEANING: noun: One who is wasteful and reckless with money or resources.

ETYMOLOGY: From ding (to damage), from Old English dingan (to ding) + thrift (prosperity), from Old Norse thrifast (to thrive). Earliest documented use: 1566. A synonym is spendthrift

USAGE: “Some dingthrifts talk of pulling down the universities and selling off their lands like the monasteries.”

Diane Davidson; Feversham; Crown Publishers; 1969.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Which of us is not forever a stranger and alone? -Thomas Wolfe, novelist (3 Oct 1900-1938)





