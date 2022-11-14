  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 22, 2023
This week’s theme
Terms used figuratively

This week’s words
gilded cage
cheeseparing
cheeseparing
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cheeseparing

PRONUNCIATION:
(CHEEZ-pair-ing)

MEANING:
noun:1. The act of saving by using extremely frugal measures.
 2. Something of little value.
adjective:1. Meanly economical.
 2. Insignificant; spare; thin.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the idea of cutting off thin slices of cheese equated with stinginess. From cheese, from Old English cese (cheese) + pare, from Old French parer (to prepare, trim), from Latin parare (to prepare). Earliest documented use: 1573.

USAGE:
“I/you/we shall never possess even a cheeseparing of that greatness.”
Michael Paterniti; Driving Mr. Albert: A Trip Across America With Einstein’s Brain; Harper’s Magazine (New York); Oct 1997.

“It does not begin to be good enough for Sunak to impose another round of cheeseparing austerity.”
Martin Wolf; The Tories Need to Abandon Their Shibboleths; Financial Times (London, UK); Nov 14, 2022.

See more usage examples of cheeseparing in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Love is like quicksilver in the hand. Leave the fingers open and it stays. Clutch it, and it darts away. -Dorothy Parker, author (22 Aug 1893-1967)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith