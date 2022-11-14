

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cheeseparing PRONUNCIATION: (CHEEZ-pair-ing)

MEANING: noun: 1. The act of saving by using extremely frugal measures. 2. Something of little value. adjective: 1. Meanly economical. 2. Insignificant; spare; thin.

ETYMOLOGY: From the idea of cutting off thin slices of cheese equated with stinginess. From cheese, from Old English cese (cheese) + pare, from Old French parer (to prepare, trim), from Latin parare (to prepare). Earliest documented use: 1573.

USAGE:

Michael Paterniti; Driving Mr. Albert: A Trip Across America With Einstein’s Brain; Harper’s Magazine (New York); Oct 1997.



“It does not begin to be good enough for Sunak to impose another round of cheeseparing austerity.”

Martin Wolf; The Tories Need to Abandon Their Shibboleths; Financial Times (London, UK); Nov 14, 2022.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Love is like quicksilver in the hand. Leave the fingers open and it stays. Clutch it, and it darts away. -Dorothy Parker, author (22 Aug 1893-1967)





