Aug 22, 2023This week’s theme
Terms used figuratively
This week’s words
cheeseparing
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
cheeseparing
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From the idea of cutting off thin slices of cheese equated with stinginess. From cheese, from Old English cese (cheese) + pare, from Old French parer (to prepare, trim), from Latin parare (to prepare). Earliest documented use: 1573.
USAGE:
“I/you/we shall never possess even a cheeseparing of that greatness.”
Michael Paterniti; Driving Mr. Albert: A Trip Across America With Einstein’s Brain; Harper’s Magazine (New York); Oct 1997.
“It does not begin to be good enough for Sunak to impose another round of cheeseparing austerity.”
Martin Wolf; The Tories Need to Abandon Their Shibboleths; Financial Times (London, UK); Nov 14, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Love is like quicksilver in the hand. Leave the fingers open and it stays. Clutch it, and it darts away. -Dorothy Parker, author (22 Aug 1893-1967)
