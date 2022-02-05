|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Terms used figuratively
This week's words
cheeseparing
cold feet
ephemera
Milwaukee Bus Passes, 1945
Photo: Kindra Murphy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ephemera
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Things that last only a short time.
2. Things of no lasting significance.
3. Items such as tickets, postcards, and letters that are intended to be discarded after use but sometimes become collectibles.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ephemera, plural of ephemeros (short-lived), from epi- (upon) + hemera (day). Earliest documented use: 1398.
USAGE:
“It would be a mistake to dismiss the issues roiling the book business as ephemera.”
Alex Clark; The Publishing Wars; New Statesman (London, UK); Jul 22, 2022.
“The exhibition includes more than 200 items of ephemera, with letters, photographs, telegrams, manuscripts, copies of The Little Review, and more.”
Gemma Tipton; The Women Who Helped Joyce Make Ulysses; Irish Times (Dublin); Feb 5, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is changed by your example, not your opinion. -Paulo Coelho, novelist (b. 24 Aug 1947)
