  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 24, 2023
This week’s theme
Terms used figuratively

This week’s words
gilded cage
cheeseparing
cold feet
ephemera
ephemera
Milwaukee Bus Passes, 1945
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ephemera

PRONUNCIATION:
(i-FEM-uhr-uh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Things that last only a short time.
2. Things of no lasting significance.
3. Items such as tickets, postcards, and letters that are intended to be discarded after use but sometimes become collectibles.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ephemera, plural of ephemeros (short-lived), from epi- (upon) + hemera (day). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“It would be a mistake to dismiss the issues roiling the book business as ephemera.”
Alex Clark; The Publishing Wars; New Statesman (London, UK); Jul 22, 2022.

“The exhibition includes more than 200 items of ephemera, with letters, photographs, telegrams, manuscripts, copies of The Little Review, and more.”
Gemma Tipton; The Women Who Helped Joyce Make Ulysses; Irish Times (Dublin); Feb 5, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The world is changed by your example, not your opinion. -Paulo Coelho, novelist (b. 24 Aug 1947)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith