ephemera PRONUNCIATION: (i-FEM-uhr-uh)

MEANING: noun:

1. Things that last only a short time.

2. Things of no lasting significance.

3. Items such as tickets, postcards, and letters that are intended to be discarded after use but sometimes become collectibles.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ephemera, plural of ephemeros (short-lived), from epi- (upon) + hemera (day). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE: “It would be a mistake to dismiss the issues roiling the book business as ephemera.”

Alex Clark; The Publishing Wars; New Statesman (London, UK); Jul 22, 2022.



“The exhibition includes more than 200 items of ephemera, with letters, photographs, telegrams, manuscripts, copies of The Little Review, and more.”

Gemma Tipton; The Women Who Helped Joyce Make Ulysses; Irish Times (Dublin); Feb 5, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The world is changed by your example, not your opinion. -Paulo Coelho, novelist (b. 24 Aug 1947)





