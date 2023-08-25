

Aug 25, 2023

Terms used figuratively



This week’s words

gilded cage

cheeseparing

cold feet

ephemera

golden handcuffs



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Terms used figuratively A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



golden handcuffs PRONUNCIATION: (GOL-den hand-kuhfs)

MEANING: noun: Lucrative incentives given to an employee under certain conditions to discourage them from leaving.

ETYMOLOGY: From the idea of preventing someone from leaving by tying them down with attractive financial benefits. Earliest documented use: 1964.

NOTES: Golden handcuffs can be likened to a gilded cage , a situation that appears desirable but is restrictive. They might be in the form of stock options, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and other attractive benefits designed to retain employees, typically those in senior positions. Contrarily, lucrative benefits given to an executive on leaving, voluntarily or involuntarily, are known as a golden parachute

USAGE: “‘You know I can’t change jobs for a couple of years,’ She reminded him gently. ...

‘Golden handcuffs,’ Pete muttered.

‘Uh, I think I need to be a top exec to qualify as golden.’

‘Base metal?’

She laughed. ‘Closer.’

‘Handcuffs all the same.’

Jeannie Watt; V is for Valentine; Tule; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Bullets cannot be recalled. They cannot be uninvented. But they can be taken out of the gun. -Martin Amis, novelist (25 Aug 1949-2023)





