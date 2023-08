Aug 23, 2023 This week’s theme

Cold Feet, 2006 Poster: Pennylane Production Terms used figuratively A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cold feet PRONUNCIATION: (kold feet)

MEANING: noun: A feeling of apprehension or doubt about proceeding with a planned action.

ETYMOLOGY: From cold + foot, from Old English cald (cold) + fot (foot). It’s not known why the expression is cold feet instead of, say, cold fingers. Earliest documented use: 1893.

USAGE:

Laureen Kwock; One Touch of Paradise; Thomas Bouregy; 1991.



"We thought you'd had cold feet and were chickening out."
Laureen Kwock; One Touch of Paradise; Thomas Bouregy; 1991.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A few cobras in your home will soon clear it of rats and mice. Of course, you will still have the cobras. -Will Cuppy, journalist (23 Aug 1884-1949)





