Aug 23, 2023This week’s theme
Terms used figuratively
This week’s words
cheeseparing
cold feet
Cold Feet, 2006
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cold feet
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A feeling of apprehension or doubt about proceeding with a planned action.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cold + foot, from Old English cald (cold) + fot (foot). It’s not known why the expression is cold feet instead of, say, cold fingers. Earliest documented use: 1893.
USAGE:
“We thought you’d had cold feet and were chickening out.”
Laureen Kwock; One Touch of Paradise; Thomas Bouregy; 1991.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A few cobras in your home will soon clear it of rats and mice. Of course, you will still have the cobras. -Will Cuppy, journalist (23 Aug 1884-1949)
