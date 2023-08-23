  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 23, 2023
This week’s theme
Terms used figuratively

This week’s words
with Anu Garg

cold feet

PRONUNCIATION:
(kold feet)

MEANING:
noun: A feeling of apprehension or doubt about proceeding with a planned action.

ETYMOLOGY:
From cold + foot, from Old English cald (cold) + fot (foot). It’s not known why the expression is cold feet instead of, say, cold fingers. Earliest documented use: 1893.

USAGE:
“We thought you’d had cold feet and were chickening out.”
Laureen Kwock; One Touch of Paradise; Thomas Bouregy; 1991.

See more usage examples of cold feet in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A few cobras in your home will soon clear it of rats and mice. Of course, you will still have the cobras. -Will Cuppy, journalist (23 Aug 1884-1949)

