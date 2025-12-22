

touch grass

doomscroll

shadow ban

edgelord

nepo baby



The Blue Boy, c. 1770 Art: Thomas Gainsborough



nepo baby PRONUNCIATION: (NEH-po bay-bee)

MEANING: noun: A person whose success is significantly aided by family connections.

ETYMOLOGY: Short for nepotism , from Italian nepotismo, from Latin nepos (grandson, nephew) + baby. Earliest documented use: nepotism baby, since 1992; shortened form popularized c. 2020.

NOTES: It’s a harsh world out there. Having successful, famous, or wealthy parents helps. It opens doors, smooths the path, and allows one to start not on the ground level, but in the penthouse. The point is not inherited talent so much as inherited access. A related term is trust-fund baby.



You could say their success is ... relative.



That said, being born in a family where a parent is, for example, a musician, politician, or businessperson also provides immersion. Growing up, one soaks up the sounds of music being practiced, strategy being discussed in the living room, and deals being outlined over dinner. The field becomes familiar long before it becomes professional.



The ultimate nepo babies are, of course, royalty. Nepotism is widely resented in other fields, yet somehow accepted as normal when the child of a monarch takes their place.

USAGE: “Paramount, which is also vying for Warner Bros, also got a new owner in billionaire nepo baby David Ellison [son of Oracle’s Larry Ellison] this year.”

Calum Jaspan; Corporate Deals; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Dec 22, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Be kind to thy father, for when thou wert young, / Who loved thee so fondly as he? / He caught the first accents that fell from thy tongue, / And joined in thy innocent glee. -Margaret Courtney, poet (1822-1862)





