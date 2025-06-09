

shadow ban PRONUNCIATION: (SHAD-oh ban)

MEANING: verb tr.: To block or restrict someone without their being aware of it.

noun: The practice of doing so or an instance of it.

ETYMOLOGY: From shadow, from Old English sceadu (shade) + ban, from bannan (to proclaim). Earliest documented use: 2007.

NOTES: In a shadow ban, the user keeps speaking. Their comments appear to post normally, but reach few or no others. It’s a way to deal with spammers and trolls without prompting retaliation or martyrdom.

USAGE: “Some observers say that Algeria has enacted a shadow ban on French wheat -- as of Jan, a single shipment had entered the country in the past year, compared with the usual millions of tons.”

Lauren Collins; Schmear Campaign; The New Yorker; Jun 9, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We must fight against the spirit of unconscious cruelty with which we treat the animals. Animals suffer as much as we do. True humanity does not allow us to impose such sufferings on them. -Albert Schweitzer, philosopher, physician, musician, Nobel laureate (14 Jan 1875-1965)





