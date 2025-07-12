|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 15, 2026This week’s theme
New words
This week’s words
doomscroll
shadow ban
edgelord
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
edgelord
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person who affects an edgy persona by saying or doing provocative or offensive things, chiefly to attract attention.
ETYMOLOGY:
From edge, from Old English ecg + lord, from hlaford (loaf guard). Earliest documented use: 2013.
NOTES:
An edgelord’s goal is not persuasion, humor, or insight, but reaction. The term is often used dismissively, suggesting that the “edge” is for the show and the lordship entirely self-bestowed. In other words, all edge, no point.
USAGE:
“While this Superman is light-hearted, he is not an edgelord like Deadpool. Instead, he is an outsider with a fierce optimism about humanity, and a will to bring people together.”
Danny Leigh; Hollywood’s Box Office Superhero Returns; Financial Times (London, UK); Jul 12, 2025.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Never, never be afraid to do what's right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society's punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way. -Martin Luther King Jr., civil-rights leader (15 Jan 1929-1968)
