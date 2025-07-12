

Jan 15, 2026 This week’s theme

edgelord PRONUNCIATION: (EJ-lord)

MEANING: noun: A person who affects an edgy persona by saying or doing provocative or offensive things, chiefly to attract attention.

ETYMOLOGY: From edge, from Old English ecg + lord, from hlaford (loaf guard). Earliest documented use: 2013.

NOTES: An edgelord’s goal is not persuasion, humor, or insight, but reaction. The term is often used dismissively, suggesting that the “edge” is for the show and the lordship entirely self-bestowed. In other words, all edge, no point.

USAGE: “While this Superman is light-hearted, he is not an edgelord like Deadpool. Instead, he is an outsider with a fierce optimism about humanity, and a will to bring people together.”

Danny Leigh; Hollywood’s Box Office Superhero Returns; Financial Times (London, UK); Jul 12, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Never, never be afraid to do what's right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society's punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way. -Martin Luther King Jr., civil-rights leader (15 Jan 1929-1968)





