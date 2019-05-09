|
A.Word.A.Day
|
May 9, 2019This week’s theme
Words from singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman’s songs
This week’s words
moribund
carny
nanny state
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nanny state
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A government regarded as having an excessive interest in the welfare of its citizens, as evidenced by public health measures, safety regulations, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From nanny (a child’s caregiver), of baby-talk origin, perhaps a pet form of the name Anne + state, from Old French estat, from Latin status (stature). Earliest documented use: 1965.
NOTES:
Why nanny state? Because some people act like children. For example,
Helmet foe dies in motorcycle accident
New York rider dies protesting motorcycle helmet law
USAGE:
“Like Teddy ‘Pinko’ Roosevelt
That guy was talking about universal healthcare.
You’re a taxin’, appropriatin’, regulatin’ nanny-statin’
Socialist!”
Roy Zimmerman; Socialist; 2008.
(lyrics; video, 4 min.)
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is a long lesson in humility. -James M. Barrie, novelist, short-story writer, and playwright (9 May 1860-1937)
