nanny state

noun: A government regarded as having an excessive interest in the welfare of its citizens, as evidenced by public health measures, safety regulations, etc.

From nanny (a child’s caregiver), of baby-talk origin, perhaps a pet form of the name Anne + state, from Old French estat, from Latin status (stature). Earliest documented use: 1965.

(lyrics; “Like Teddy ‘Pinko’ RooseveltThat guy was talking about universal healthcare.You’re a taxin’, appropriatin’, regulatin’ nanny-statin’Socialist!”Roy Zimmerman; Socialist; 2008. video , 4 min.)

