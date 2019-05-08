

May 8, 2019 This week’s theme

Words from singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman’s songs



legionnaire

moribund

carny



Words from singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman's songs



carny or carney or carnie PRONUNCIATION: (KAHR-nee)

MEANING: noun:

1. A person who works in a carnival.

2. A carnival: a traveling amusement show.

3. The jargon used by carnival workers.

ETYMOLOGY: Short for carnival, from Italian carnevale, from carnelevare (removal of meat), from carne (flesh) + levare (to remove or lift). A carnival is named so because it was a period of merrymaking before Lent (a season of fasting and penitence before Easter). Earliest documented use: 1931.

USAGE:

I’m the amber waves of the green.

I’m the toothless carny in the shooting gallery at the county fair.”

Roy Zimmerman; I Approve This Message; 2008.

(lyrics; “I’m the huddled masses.I’m the amber waves of the green.I’m the toothless carny in the shooting gallery at the county fair.”Roy Zimmerman; I Approve This Message; 2008. video , 4 min.)

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The buck stops here. -Harry Truman, 33rd US president (8 May 1884-1972)





