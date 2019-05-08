  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 8, 2019
This week’s theme
Words from singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman’s songs

This week’s words
legionnaire
moribund
carny
with Anu Garg

carny or carney or carnie

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAHR-nee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A person who works in a carnival.
2. A carnival: a traveling amusement show.
3. The jargon used by carnival workers.

ETYMOLOGY:
Short for carnival, from Italian carnevale, from carnelevare (removal of meat), from carne (flesh) + levare (to remove or lift). A carnival is named so because it was a period of merrymaking before Lent (a season of fasting and penitence before Easter). Earliest documented use: 1931.

USAGE:
“I’m the huddled masses.
I’m the amber waves of the green.
I’m the toothless carny in the shooting gallery at the county fair.”
Roy Zimmerman; I Approve This Message; 2008.
(lyrics; video, 4 min.)

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The buck stops here. -Harry Truman, 33rd US president (8 May 1884-1972)

