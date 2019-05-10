A.Word.A.Day

inveigle

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To get something or to persuade someone to do something by deception or flattery.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old French aveugle (blind), from Latin ab- (away from) + oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1513.

USAGE:



But a woman should be one of as many wives as her husband can inveigle.”

Roy Zimmerman; I Want a Marriage Like They Had in the Bible; 2010.

(lyrics;



See more usage examples of “Now I know, that’s illegal.But a woman should be one of as many wives as her husband can inveigle.”Roy Zimmerman; I Want a Marriage Like They Had in the Bible; 2010. video , 5 min.)See more usage examples of inveigle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: