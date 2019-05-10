  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 10, 2019
Words from singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman's songs

with Anu Garg

inveigle

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-VAY-guhl, -VEE-)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To get something or to persuade someone to do something by deception or flattery.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French aveugle (blind), from Latin ab- (away from) + oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1513.

USAGE:
“Now I know, that’s illegal.
But a woman should be one of as many wives as her husband can inveigle.”
Roy Zimmerman; I Want a Marriage Like They Had in the Bible; 2010.
(lyrics; video, 5 min.)

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The world is more malleable than you think and it's waiting for you to hammer it into shape. -Bono, musician and social activist (b. 10 May 1960)

