Words from singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman's songs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg

inveigle



inveigle PRONUNCIATION: (in-VAY-guhl, -VEE-)

MEANING: verb tr.: To get something or to persuade someone to do something by deception or flattery.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French aveugle (blind), from Latin ab- (away from) + oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1513.

USAGE:

But a woman should be one of as many wives as her husband can inveigle.”

Roy Zimmerman; I Want a Marriage Like They Had in the Bible; 2010.

(lyrics;



See more usage examples of inveigle in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The world is more malleable than you think and it's waiting for you to hammer it into shape. -Bono, musician and social activist (b. 10 May 1960)





