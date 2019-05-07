|
A.Word.A.Day
May 7, 2019This week’s theme
Words from singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman’s songs
This week’s words
moribund
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
moribund
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Nearing death.
2. Stagnant; lacking vigor or vitality.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin moribundus (dying), from mori (to die). Ultimately from the Indo-European root mer- (to rub away or to harm), which also gave us morse, mordant, amaranth, morbid, mortal, mortgage, nightmare, premorse, morbidezza, ambrosia, and amaranthine. Earliest documented use: 1721.
USAGE:
“But even as all things are dying, one event can steer
The moribund toward more abundant cheer.”
Roy Zimmerman; Christma-Hanu-Rama-Ka-Dona-Kwanzaa; 2006.
(lyrics; video, 2.5 min)
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When old words die out on the tongue, new melodies break forth from the heart; and where the old tracks are lost, new country is revealed with its wonders. -Rabindranath Tagore, poet, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)
