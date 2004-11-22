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Sep 17, 2026
This week’s theme
Words you might be tempted to emend

This week’s words
evert
villein
rosery
mordent
mordent
An explanation of ornaments written in Bach’s hand, 1720 (detail)
Image: Wikimedia

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mordent

PRONUNCIATION:
(MOR-duhnt)

MEANING:
noun: A musical ornament typically made by playing a note, the note immediately above or below it, and the original note again in quick succession.

ETYMOLOGY:
From German Mordent, from Italian mordente (biting), ultimately from Latin mordere (to bite). Earliest documented use: 1806.

NOTES:
Both mordant and mordent ultimately come from Latin mordere (to bite). Mordant usually describes biting wit; mordent names a musical ornament. But what’s the fun in keeping everything neatly organized? Mordant is also an accepted spelling for the musical ornament. Even the spelling gets to improvise.

USAGE:
“The chief expert witness for the Beastie Boys in the ‘Choir’ case was Lawrence Ferrara, who is a professor of music at New York University, and when I asked him to explain the court’s ruling he walked over to the piano in the corner of his office and played those three notes: C, D-flat, C. ‘That’s it!’ he shouted. ‘There ain’t nothing else! That’s what was used. You know what this is? It’s no more than a mordent, a turn. It’s been done thousands upon thousands of times. No one can say they own that.’”
Malcolm Gladwell; Something Borrowed; The New Yorker; Nov 22, 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You have to laugh at the things that hurt you just to keep yourself in balance, just to keep the world from running you plumb crazy. -Ken Kesey, novelist (17 Sep 1935-2001)

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