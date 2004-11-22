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Sep 17, 2026This week’s theme
Words you might be tempted to emend
This week’s words
villein
rosery
mordent
An explanation of ornaments written in Bach’s hand, 1720 (detail)
Image: Wikimedia
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mordent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A musical ornament typically made by playing a note, the note immediately above or below it, and the original note again in quick succession.
ETYMOLOGY:
From German Mordent, from Italian mordente (biting), ultimately from Latin mordere (to bite). Earliest documented use: 1806.
NOTES:
Both mordant and mordent ultimately come from Latin mordere (to bite). Mordant usually describes biting wit; mordent names a musical ornament. But what’s the fun in keeping everything neatly organized? Mordant is also an accepted spelling for the musical ornament. Even the spelling gets to improvise.
USAGE:
“The chief expert witness for the Beastie Boys in the ‘Choir’ case was Lawrence Ferrara, who is a professor of music at New York University, and when I asked him to explain the court’s ruling he walked over to the piano in the corner of his office and played those three notes: C, D-flat, C. ‘That’s it!’ he shouted. ‘There ain’t nothing else! That’s what was used. You know what this is? It’s no more than a mordent, a turn. It’s been done thousands upon thousands of times. No one can say they own that.’”
Malcolm Gladwell; Something Borrowed; The New Yorker; Nov 22, 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You have to laugh at the things that hurt you just to keep yourself in balance, just to keep the world from running you plumb crazy. -Ken Kesey, novelist (17 Sep 1935-2001)
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