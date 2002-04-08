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Sep 15, 2026
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Words you might be tempted to emend

This week’s words
evert
villein
villein
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villein

PRONUNCIATION:
(VIL-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: A peasant legally bound to a feudal lord, owing labor or dues in return for the use of land.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French vilein (peasant), from Latin villanus (farm worker), from villa (country estate, farm). Earliest documented use: before 1325.

NOTES:
The villein worked a plot. The villain plotted. How did a farm worker become a villain? They were originally forms of the same word. The upper classes associated peasants with crude manners, and associated them with bad character. Over time, a word for a country dweller became a word for a scoundrel. By the end of this linguistic journey, the country bumpkin had become Dr. No.

USAGE:
“The landowners prosper across the cycles while the serfs and villeins do the work.”
Donald Coxe; George W., Villain; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Apr 8, 2002.

See more usage examples of villein in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Some people with great virtues are disagreeable, while others with great vices are delightful. -Francois, duc de La Rochefoucauld, moralist (15 Sep 1613-1680)

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