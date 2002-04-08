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Sep 15, 2026This week’s theme
Words you might be tempted to emend
This week’s words
villein
The Very Rich Hours of the Duke of Berry: Marchc. 1440
Art: Limbourg brothers & Barthélemy d’Eyck
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
villein
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A peasant legally bound to a feudal lord, owing labor or dues in return for the use of land.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French vilein (peasant), from Latin villanus (farm worker), from villa (country estate, farm). Earliest documented use: before 1325.
NOTES:
The villein worked a plot. The villain plotted. How did a farm worker become a villain? They were originally forms of the same word. The upper classes associated peasants with crude manners, and associated them with bad character. Over time, a word for a country dweller became a word for a scoundrel. By the end of this linguistic journey, the country bumpkin had become Dr. No.
USAGE:
“The landowners prosper across the cycles while the serfs and villeins do the work.”
Donald Coxe; George W., Villain; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Apr 8, 2002.
See more usage examples of villein in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Some people with great virtues are disagreeable, while others with great vices are delightful. -Francois, duc de La Rochefoucauld, moralist (15 Sep 1613-1680)
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