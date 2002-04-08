

Sep 15, 2026 This week’s theme

Words you might be tempted to emend



This week’s words

evert

villein



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villein PRONUNCIATION: (VIL-uhn)

MEANING: noun: A peasant legally bound to a feudal lord, owing labor or dues in return for the use of land.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French vilein (peasant), from Latin villanus (farm worker), from villa (country estate, farm). Earliest documented use: before 1325.

NOTES: The villein worked a plot. The villain plotted. How did a farm worker become a villain? They were originally forms of the same word. The upper classes associated peasants with crude manners, and associated them with bad character. Over time, a word for a country dweller became a word for a scoundrel. By the end of this linguistic journey, the country bumpkin had become Dr. No.

USAGE:

Donald Coxe; George W., Villain; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Apr 8, 2002.



See more usage examples of “The landowners prosper across the cycles while the serfs and villeins do the work.”Donald Coxe; George W., Villain;(Toronto, Canada); Apr 8, 2002.See more usage examples of villein in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Some people with great virtues are disagreeable, while others with great vices are delightful. -Francois, duc de La Rochefoucauld, moralist (15 Sep 1613-1680)





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